This week, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) held its summer meeting in Minneapolis, and JDCA was proud to be a part of it. While the meeting abruptly ended due to a tragic mass shooting less than five miles away, what occurred at the DNC meeting was largely positive.

We were glad to have been on the ground in Minneapolis, where we helped bring together Jewish Democrats from across the country, including members of Jewish Caucuses affiliated with state Democratic parties. At the convening, there was a deeply shared commitment to doing everything we can to ensure Democrats take back power. There was also talk of a mini-convention for Democrats in 2026, demonstrating our laser focus on the midterms.

This focus is essential, as we know that the only thing standing between us and complete authoritarianism is Democratic victories in 2026. As someone who is now living through an unwelcome and unnecessary military takeover of D.C., I can attest that our democracy is absolutely on the line in upcoming elections.

The meeting was energizing and hopeful, as we recognized that Democrats have won nearly every competitive election since November 2024. This week, a Democrat won 55% of the vote in a special state Senate election in eastern Iowa. This district went for Trump by 11 percentage points last year, and on Tuesday, the Democrats both flipped the seat and broke the Republicans’ supermajority in the state Senate.

Make no mistake – Democrats are winning elections, and we plan to continue doing so. While Democrats do not agree on everything, we do agree that future elections are existential for our democracy and future, which is why JDCA has already endorsed more than 100 candidates for 2025 and 2026, and is already working to elect Democrats in upcoming elections. Join us.

What Happened at the DNC

On Tuesday, the DNC Resolutions Committee, a group of 47 DNC members, convened to consider 19 resolutions on a range of issues important to the American people. The slate of resolutions included the protection of voting rights, election integrity, civil liberties, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. There was also a resolution standing against antisemitism and two resolutions regarding Gaza.

None of these resolutions were surprises, including to JDCA, which played a role in helping the DNC respond to the first Gaza resolution calling for an arms embargo on Israel. The arms embargo resolution, introduced by a new member of the DNC from Florida, omitted Hamas’s role in perpetrating the terror of October 7, failed to recognize – or call for the release of – hostages held for nearly two years, and called for the suspension of all military aid to Israel.

Since this arms embargo resolution wasn’t aligned with the Democratic Party Platform or the views of the majority of Democrats, DNC Chair Ken Martin introduced a separate resolution on Israel and Gaza. Chair Martin’s resolution condemned Hamas for the horrors of October 7, expressed support for a ceasefire that includes an immediate release of all hostages (living and deceased), called for the urgent delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, and expressed support for an eventual two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Chair Martin’s resolution, which JDCA advocated for – including by helping to organize a letter to Resolution Committee members signed by 31 state Democratic Party Jewish Caucus members – passed unanimously on Tuesday. Following its passage, the one-sided arms embargo resolution was defeated.

At the end of the meeting, Chair Martin announced he was pulling consideration of his Gaza resolution, avoiding a potentially divisive debate the following day, when the resolution would be considered by more than 400 DNC members. We appreciate the Chair’s leadership in ensuring the initial passage of a strong resolution and the defeat of a resolution inconsistent with our values. We look forward to continuing to work with the DNC as it navigates this issue.

We also appreciate the full DNC’s unanimous adoption of a resolution unequivocally condemning antisemitism in all its forms, and affirming that “the Democratic Party recommits itself to opposing antisemitism, protecting the freedoms and security of Jewish Americans, and ensuring that Jewish Americans have an inclusive and welcoming home in the Democratic Party.” As the political home of Jewish voters in support of Democrats who share our values, this resolution – and its unanimous adoption by the DNC – is particularly meaningful.

We are proud to have played a role representing and bringing together Jewish Dems at the DNC, and we appreciate the Democratic Party’s support and recognition of the importance of Jewish voters in electing Democrats who share our values.

Now it’s time to get to work doing just that, and we hope you’ll join us. Read about our most recent endorsements, and join our weekly phone banks for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger and/or New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill. Finally, we hope you’ll invest in our election work and support JDCA PAC so we can do even more.