Jewish Dem Download

Jewish Dem Download

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Weingarden's avatar
Donna Weingarden
19m

The LGBTQ were born that way! They didn't choose it! As a Special Ed. teacher I have seen very young children showing their hormones were a skew! Young male toddlers only wanting to play with dolls, and female preschoolers only wanting to play with the male toys! You could say they are a creation of God! I'm proud to be Jewish!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jewish Dems · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture