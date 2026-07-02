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Jewish Dem Download

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
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Any Jew who votes for any Democrat, given the DSA takeover, is the equivalent of “Chickens for KFC” members, a very small cohort.

The same applies to anyone who opposes communism.

DSA is a cabal of 100,000 Jew-hating communists in Democrats’ clothing.

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