At the September 2024 presidential debate, Donald Trump was asked if he had a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA). He responded that he had “a concept of a plan,” which resulted in the expiration of ACA subsidies and tens of millions of Americans losing access to affordable healthcare. This week, when explaining an off-ramp for the international crisis he created surrounding Greenland, he said he had a “concept of a deal.” Two days later, the details of this “concept of a deal” remain unclear. What is clear is that Trump repeatedly creates crises, aims to give the appearance of “fixing” them, and has no actual plans beyond badly damaging the status quo.

The one area where he is making actual progress is his pledge to serve as a dictator on “day one.” We’re at day 368, and he’s persistently subverted our democracy and the rule of law in order to expand, solidify, and hold onto his power. His actions are consistent with the classic “concept of a dictator” who refuses to be encumbered by the law and aims to consolidate power, suppress political opposition, and oppress marginalized communities, potentially with force. Trump has taken these actions with the help of nearly every Republican in Congress, who have funded, capitulated, and acquiesced to his demands, diminishing their own constitutionally mandated authorities and power.

The most recent examples of oppression have come in the form of a militarized ICE, which is acting with impunity and immunity, terrorizing our communities, and targeting immigrants and American citizens, including children. This week, ICE agents in Minnesota used a five-year-old wearing a backpack and a blue bunny hat as bait to lure his parents into custody, arrested him with his father, and relocated both of them to a detention center in Texas. Also this week, ICE broke down a door and accidentally detained a U.S. citizen with no criminal record at gunpoint without a warrant, and led him out onto the streets in subzero conditions in his underwear.

These actions are a direct violation of our Jewish values, which for JDCA includes Ahavat HaGer, welcoming the stranger, acting with compassion toward all oppressed and marginalized people; B’tzelem Elokim, the belief that all people are created the same, and that it is incumbent upon us to treat each other with humanity and dignity; and Tzedek, Tzedek, Tirdof, the pursuit of justice and a just society upheld by a system of laws, ethics, and accountability.

Another fundamental Jewish value driving JDCA’s work is our deep commitment to Cherut: freedom and democracy. Throughout history, the Jewish people have thrived in pluralistic democracies that guaranteed the rights and freedoms of all. We have suffered under dictatorships, and know that only a vibrant democracy can ensure freedom and protect against tyranny. This is why we strongly support measures that strengthen and safeguard our democracy, and we are determined to fight Trump’s persistent attacks on our democracy and ongoing Republican voter suppression and election subversion efforts.

In recent days, Donald Trump “joked” about canceling the midterm elections, continued to threaten to invoke the Insurrection Act, and asserted that “sometimes you need a dictator.” These comments come as Trump’s Department of Justice – which has been weaponized in service of his agenda – is building a “national voter roll,” which a District Court judge in Oregon struck down this week as unconstitutional (lawsuits remain in many other states and D.C.).

We do not need a dictator any more than we need an invasion of Greenland, and we certainly do not need Trump’s “concept of a dictator.” It’s a clear and present danger to our community and a violation of our core values, which threatens our future.

There is a path – a concept of a plan, if you will – for restoring our democracy and checks and balances, providing oversight of the Executive, and defending our fundamental Jewish values. The path runs through the midterm elections, less than ten months away, and includes electing as many Democrats who share our values as possible. Nothing less than the future of our democracy – the number one issue for Jewish voters in the past two elections – is at stake, and we must take action while there’s still an opportunity to do so.

This is why we’re advocating, organizing, and mobilizing in support of our values, and for Democrats who share those values, to ensure victory in November. We hope you’ll support our efforts and join us as a member of JDCA in 2026. If you are already a member, we look forward to you continuing to join our efforts this year.

This week, JDCA members heard from leading voting rights attorney and founder of Democracy Docket Marc Elias about why we do this work. We were inspired by Marc, a remarkable Jewish defender of democracy, who said: “The reason why I am always here for you, and why I will always be here for JDCA, is because you are an exemplar… You are exemplifying what it is to be Jews are at their best. You are exemplifying how we can live our Jewish values, and we can be standing up for democracy, and we can be standing up for voting rights.” Join us.