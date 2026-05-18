Trump’s Christian Nationalist Prayer Jubilee

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your weekly resource to stay informed and take action ahead of the midterms.

Today, we’re talking about Trump’s Christian Nationalist agenda, the erosion of the separation of church and state, JDCA’s Leadership Summit, and the midterm elections.

In case you missed it, for nine hours yesterday, Donald Trump led a “National Jubilee of Prayer” in honor of America’s 250th birthday. Thousands gathered on the National Mall for a church service planned by the U.S. government and funded by taxpayer dollars, which framed America as a Christian nation. Check out today’s Jewish Dem Download to see what we thought of the event and Trump’s ongoing attacks on freedom of religion.

Here’s how you can take action with JDCA today:

Become a member of JDCA to support our efforts to turn out the Jewish vote in key elections across the country. Membership starts at just $18 monthly and goes directly to supporting our organizing and advocacy efforts.

Join JDCA’s Path to Victory Organizing Workshop tonight, Monday, May 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. It’s an action-oriented workshop designed to equip organizers with the tools needed ahead of the midterms.

Join our regional network and mobilize Jewish voters ahead of the 2026 midterms to ensure we get out the Jewish vote in key races.

Join JDCA for an in-person and virtual NY-12 Democratic Primary Issues Forum on Wednesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Hear from three of the leading candidates for this seat, Alex Bores, Micah Lasher, and Jack Schlossberg, in New York City.

Share the Jewish Dem Download so your community can stay informed and take action from the Jewish Dem perspective.

Thank you for your partnership and support.