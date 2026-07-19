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Glenn Siegel's avatar
Glenn Siegel
5d

AIPAC RECENTLY INTERFERED WITH OUR DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY IN DISTRICT 11, WHERE I LIVE IN NEW JERSEY. WITH ALL THE LIES, THEY SPREAD ABOUT A GREAT CANDIDATE THAT WOULD HAVE WON WHO SUPPORTED ISRAEL, BUT NOT 100% WHEN IT CAME TO OFFENSIVE WEAPONS SO THE CANDIDATE THAT I VOTED FOR ALONG WITH THE MAJORITY THAT IT WOULD’VE BEEN, THEY CHANGED THE OUTCOME BY POURING MILLIONS OF DOLLARS INTO THIS DISTRICT. I AM SO INFURIATED BY THIS THIS DOES NOT SERVE ISRAEL WELL I’M JEWISH. I’VE ALWAYS TAKEN THE POSITION THAT ISRAEL CAN DO WHATEVER THE FUCK THEY WANT TO SURVIVE HOWEVER, THE WAY THEY CONTINUE TO PROSECUTE JUSTIFIED WAR. I CONSIDER WAR CRIME AS I READ THE DEFINITION OF IT. NETANYAHU IS A DICTATOR WHO COMMITTED WAR CRIMES JUST LIKE TRUMP. NETANYAHU, PUTIN, CHINA’s DICTATOR BELONG TO A CLUB THAT KNOWS HOW TO MANIPULATE OUR IDIOT PRESIDENT. I DON’T LIKE THE PATH THAT’S BEING FOLLOWED. I DON’T LIKE THAT THE MAJORITY OF ISRAELI JEWISH PEOPLE SUPPORTED THE DEATH OF OUR DEMOCRACY BY SUPPORTING TRUMP FOR THESE MANY YEARS. I’M DISAPPOINTED AND DISGUSTED WITH ISRAEL. I feel bad for the Jewish people there who don’t support Netanyahu. AT THIS POINT I ONLY CARE THAT THEY SURVIVE. OTHER THAN THAT I CAN’T SUPPORT THEM IN ANY WAY I’M NOT THE ONLY JEW WHO FEELS THIS WAY THE MAJORITY OF JEWISH PEOPLE THAT I KNOW FEEL THE EXACT SAME WAY THAT I DO. I’M A JEWISH AMERICAN. I’M NOT ISRAELI. With Netanyahu Israel is a bad ALY. I look forward to the day at both Netanyahu and Trump have been taken down from the dictatorship and prosecuted full extent of the law. APAC BETTER STAY OUT OF NOVEMBER’S ELECTION IN MY DISTRICT 11, AS MY ATTITUDE TOWARDS ISRAEL MAY DETERIORATE EVEN FURTHER. THIS WHOLE THING MAKES ME SICK AS AN AMERICAN AND A JEW.

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Ken's avatar
Ken
2d

You are complicit in genocide. Have you no shame?

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