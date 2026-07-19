Earlier this week, 113 Democrats voted to support or abstain on an amendment introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie to eliminate U.S. security assistance for Israel. The vote itself was a cynical Republican ploy to highlight Democratic divisions on U.S. policy toward Israel. Regardless of the political charade, the fact remains that such divisions exist within the Democratic Caucus when it comes to Israel, and we ignore or wish them away at our own peril.

Like AIPAC, J Street, and other organizations, JDCA urged all Democrats to oppose the Massie amendment because we support full funding of security assistance for Israel in accordance with U.S. law. In the lead-up to the vote, we made the case to every Democrat that cutting all foreign military financing (FMF) for Israel was a reckless measure that would impede prospects for security, stability, and peace. Most Democrats accepted those arguments, and we deeply appreciate the leadership of the 98 who opposed the amendment, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Yet the fact remains that 103 Democrats still voted for the Massie amendment and ten voted “present” in order to register their opposition to the policies of the current Israeli government.

As opposed to castigating those 113 Democrats – including some JDCA endorsees, Jewish members of Congress, and strong supporters of Israel – we should try to understand why they voted the way they did. There may be a handful of Democrats whose “yes” vote was driven by antipathy for Israel. Yet, there are more Democrats with long records of supporting the U.S.-Israel security relationship who still voted “yes” or “present” because they fundamentally disagree with Netanyahu and Trump.

While some would have us believe that the vote demonstrates that Democrats have turned their back on Israel, that’s an oversimplification of the vote and our politics, and it’s just patently false. What the vote actually means, and the reality we have to face going forward, is that many Democrats – and many Jewish Democrats – are completely fed up with the policies of the Netanyahu government, President Trump’s chaotic approach to Israel and Iran, and the status quo in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This is not the same thing as turning one’s back on Israel.

In statements explaining their “yes” votes on the Massie amendment, House Whip Katherine Clark and Rep. Maggie Goodlander, along with other Democrats, asserted their belief in Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed her lifelong commitment to a “strong U.S.-Israel relationship.” Jewish Dem Rep. Jake Auchincloss asserted that the measure would “not impair the State of Israel’s right to defend itself” because it didn’t include U.S. support of missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome.

Many Democrats who supported the amendment also pointed out that Prime Minister Netanyahu himself supports the drawdown and eventual elimination of FMF, which is funding provided through the U.S. State Department. Missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, Arrow, and David’s Sling, are a different story altogether. They are funded through a separate program, via the Pentagon, and are critical to Israel’s security and defense.

The biggest threat to Israel’s security – the primary reason it needs missile defense – is Iran, which has repeatedly targeted Israel, including in recent months. With this in mind, it’s hypocritical for anyone to falsely claim that Republicans are “better” for Israel given that the GOP has given Trump a blank check to continue to wage a reckless war with Iran that has killed 16 American service members, endangered Israelis, and cost American taxpayers more than $100 billion dollars, with no end in sight.

Last month, Trump egregiously asserted that “it’s not fair” for Iran to have to give up its ballistic missiles when other countries in the region have them. Clearly, Trump doesn’t understand or care about the acute threats posed by Iran’s ballistic missile program to Israel and other American interests and allies in the region. Trump’s willingness to cast aside Israel’s security concerns as he attempted and failed to end the war with Iran is the reason 71% of Israelis don’t trust Trump to look out for Israel when it comes to Iran. They’re right, and their concerns likely only increased this week when JD Vance blamed Israel for trying to manipulate public opinion to prolong the war.

So where do we go from here? JDCA and a majority of Democrats remain committed to core principles that guide our approach to the U.S.-Israel relationship. Those principles include support for Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state and ensuring the safety and security of the Israeli people, including through the vital security partnership with the United States. At the end of the day, the Massie amendment was defeated, and we’re confident that many Democrats would have voted differently if there was a real chance it was going to pass. For many, it was a symbolic vote to register their disapproval of the status quo. While we wish 113 Democrats hadn't voted "yes" or "present," we need to understand why they did.

As House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said two days ago, after he and 97 other Democrats opposed the Massie amendment: “The situation relative to the United States’ relationship with Israel, the Palestinian people and policy in the Middle East has to change because the current status quo is unsustainable.” There must be a path to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at some point in the future, just as there must be a resolution to the war in Iran that doesn’t compromise Israel’s security, as Trump appeared willing to do when he sidelined Israel and capitulated to Iran.

While it’s easy to try to look at the Massie vote through a binary lens of being “for” or “against” Israel – precisely how Republicans wanted us to see it – the truth is much more complicated, nuanced, and tells a different story. The real story includes Donald Trump’s reckless and at times incoherent policies toward Israel and Iran, and it’s important to understand these complexities before judging anyone solely because of their vote on the Massie amendment.

Here at JDCA, we’re continuing to advocate, organize, and support Democrats who share our values, including support for the U.S.-Israel security relationship, and we hope you’ll continue to be a part of our efforts. It’s critical that JDCA exists to give voice to these values within the Democratic Party, and we deeply appreciate your support and partnership.