Jewish Dems Substack

Jewish Dems Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
16h

Perhaps if we knew what Jewish values were we would understand and appreciate why many American Jews whose lives revolve around those values do not necessarily view themselves as represented by the Democratic Party and haven’t been so represented for many years

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
lori rubenstein's avatar
lori rubenstein
19hEdited

We need these wise words. Thank you for the sanity Halie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jewish Dems
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture