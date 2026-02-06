While I generally use this column to reflect on recent events, this week I’m giving you an inside scoop on what didn’t happen this week.

Fox News refused to air JDCA’s new national ad focused on ICE.

The ad reflects the view of two-thirds of American voters that Donald Trump has gone “too far” with ICE. Clearly, Fox doesn’t want its viewers to see or acknowledge the dangers of Trump’s militarization of ICE. Trump’s extremism – and Fox’s attempt to silence us – shouldn’t be accepted or normalized.

We’re not backing down. We’re still running our newest national JDCA ad, “It’s Gone Too Far,” including on MS NOW and CNN, and you can help us get the word out.

Watch and share the ad Fox News doesn’t want Americans to see, and help us spread this message far and wide.

Our ad shows images of the deadly violence in Minnesota, and delivers a strong message to the Trump White House: “Stop the abuse. Investigate the killings. It’s gone too far.”

Two-thirds of American voters believe Trump has “gone too far” with ICE, according to a new poll. This ad demonstrates the ways Trump has done exactly that, and we’re showing it to voters across the country.

Jewish Americans have overwhelmingly rejected Trump’s extremism, and it’s now reaching a tipping point for the rest of the country. The administration’s ties to dangerous extremists, vilification of immigrants, and execution of Americans in the streets remind us of the darkest moments of our history, and we’re sounding the alarm, including on national news and digital media.

Our ad is a wake-up call for voters: Trump’s extremism is antithetical to what truly makes America great. No American can remain silent in the face of these attacks on our democracy and freedoms. We have an obligation to speak out, which is precisely what we’re doing with this ad, and we refuse to back down.

Together, we will continue to share our message and advocate for our Jewish values, and we hope you’ll help us spread this message.

Thank you for your partnership and support.