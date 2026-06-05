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New York’s 12th Congressional District is home to the largest Jewish population of any House district in the country. This is a twenty-three percent Jewish district, which means, in addition to serving as the home of the best bagels and delis, it’s where you can find some of the most engaged Jewish and Democratic voters in the world.

For the first time in more than three decades, many of these voters will choose a new representative in the House. As the political home of Jewish voters in support of Democrats who share our values, JDCA is proud to be a part of that process, hosting a NY-12 Democratic Candidate Issues Forum this week at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center.

For nearly two hours leading up to the first Knicks playoff game, we were joined in-person and online by thousands to hear about issues of importance to Jewish voters from five of the candidates vying for this seat – New York State Rep. Alex Bores, Laura Dunn, New York State Rep. Micah Lasher, Jack Schlossberg, and Dr. Nina Schwalbe.

This forum epitomized what makes our work at JDCA so important, and in that sense, its reach can be felt beyond NY-12. Just as we have done in many other Democratic primary issues forums we have hosted since 2020, we empower voters to make informed decisions at the ballot box based on the candidates’ views on key issues for Jewish voters.

At this event, we spoke truth to power, as did the candidates, about the challenges facing our country and American Jews. For example, I asked the candidates about the blurring line between anti-Zionism and antisemitism, and the steps they would take to ensure that antisemitism has no place in our politics, including within the Democratic Party itself.

We pressed the candidates on the issues we know are driving the Jewish vote in 2026, and we encourage you to check out the questions and answers from these candidates on the following issues: (1) antisemitism, (2) military aid to Israel, (3) antisemitism on the left, (4) cost of living and affordability, (5) Iran, (6) ICE, and (7) the future of democracy, as well as preferred bagel order, favorite Jewish holiday, and Jewish Americans they admire, in honor of Jewish American Heritage Month, which was celebrated in May.

I hope you see some of your own hopes and concerns related to this election reflected in my questions, and that you find assurances that we have strong Democratic candidates aligned with the views and values of the vast majority of Jewish Americans running for key congressional seats across the country.

The topics covered at this forum are not specific to New York. That’s why JDCA is proud to give voice to our values at this forum and beyond, including in last week’s column regarding “What Makes This Election Different for American Jews.”

I hope you’ll join JDCA and be a part of our movement for political change consistent with our values. In the next few weeks, we have virtual events with Senator Cory Booker and Congressman Jamie Raskin, and members-only events featuring renowned Jewish defenders of democracy, voting rights attorney Marc Elias and legal analyst Joyce Vance.

We are proud to serve as the political home and voice of Jewish voters in support of Democrats who share our values, and we will continue to do so in key Senate and House races across the country between now and November 3.