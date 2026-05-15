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Debbie IKrivitsky's avatar
Debbie IKrivitsky
2d

While i have been a staunch, Democratic, I find myself no longer able to support this party. The Democratic Party have failed to support Israel, and have failed to step up and protect our Jewish citizens. When misinformation is cited in the news, where are they? Why are they not speaking up to cite the sloppy reporting, the misinformation and the resultant contribution to the rise in anti-semitism and ant-Israel rhetoric? Why are they not speaking up when Quatar and Iran donate millions to Universities to stain the education to our students? Why, even if they might disagree with the Israeli government, did 47 Democrats proudly vote to block aid to Israel? If you don’t supply aide for Israel to defend itself, how can you claim that you believe in its existence? So shameful and disappointing. To make matters worse, you have no clear messaging. You have no charismatic leadership. And not only do you have many anti-Semitic leaders in your ranks, you are not speaking out against them. Would love a response.

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Ruth 🟦's avatar
Ruth 🟦
2dEdited

What is the Party doing to fight the antizionist eliminationist movement festering in its ranks?

Rashida Tlaib introduced another genocidal Antizionist resolution yesterday. Where is the condemnation? “No enemies to the left” isn’t going to cut it for Jews.

The Party is bleeding Jews and will continue to do so, because the only Party that is actually attempting to put up guardrails around its extremists is the Republican Party. Nick Fuentes is a Democrat now. Trump has repeatedly condemned and shunned Tucker, Candace, Megyn Kelly, and the other Jew hating RW influencers (all of whom sound more like speakers at a antizionist “free Palestine” rally than RW).

Dems aren’t showing up for Jews where it matters.

https://nayalekht.substack.com/p/new-yorkers-said-enough-in-front?r=2q93jc&utm_medium=ios

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