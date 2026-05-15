For nearly 50 years, the Watergate break-in and ensuing scandal represented the height of executive branch criminality and corruption. If we learned anything from Watergate, it should have been that no one, not even the president, is above the law. Nixon’s legal infractions in the Watergate era now seem like child’s play compared to Trump’s ubiquitous corruption and persistent attacks on the rule of law and democracy, enabled by a complicit Republican-controlled Congress. Without congressional oversight – and under a cloak of immunity granted by the Supreme Court – Trump has acted with impunity, and it must come to an end.

This week, Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) leadership convened at the Watergate, reclaiming the narrative surrounding this ominous landmark by making it the launch point of our strategy to defend democracy by ensuring Democrats take back control of Congress. At JDCA’s Fourth Annual Leadership Summit, we gathered to hear from Senate and House leadership, elected officials and candidates, and experts and analysts about the midterms. We were strategic, clear-eyed about the challenges, including those facing the Jewish community and Israel, and focused on ensuring that Democrats regain control of Congress in November.

We honored six Democrats who, earlier this year, defended democracy, the rule of law, and justice by reminding American service members that they should refuse illegal orders. Senators Kelly (D-AZ) and Slotkin (D-MI), together with Reps. Crow (D-CO), Deluzio (D-PA), Goodlander (D-NH), and Houlahan (D-PA), reminded us that when the rule of law ends, tyranny begins. They talked about why they made the “unlawful orders” video, which has proven prescient, the overwhelming support they received from the military, veterans, and their constituents, and Trump’s unconscionable threats to have them executed. We honored these six members of Congress for their courage in confronting the lawlessness of this White House, which is an inspiration for us all as we prepare for the midterms.

We also heard from Minneapolis Mayor and proud Jewish Dem Jacob Frey, who talked about how he united the people of Minneapolis amid a violent ICE takeover that killed two Minnesotans earlier this year. He told us that “the first step to making a difference anywhere is believing you can organize with your neighbors, bring people together around a common ideal…[and] that coalition can actually change something.” Mayor Frey’s determination and conviction to successfully defeat authoritarianism, inspired by his Jewish values, was an inspirational call to action.

We were joined by Senator Chris Coons (D-DE), who reminded us that “if we lose a sense of righteousness and commitment to fighting for justice, we forget the contributions of all who came here for freedom.” Coons, who is positioned to serve as Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee if Democrats take back the Senate, affirmed the value of alliances, including our critically important security partnership with Israel. He reiterated his deep commitment to Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state while acknowledging current challenges in the relationship, given that some policies of the current Israeli government have “gone against our values.” Sen. Kelly also said, “I will always be a strong supporter of Israel and its right to exist and prosper and thrive as a Jewish state...Supporting an ally doesn’t mean that we don’t ask tough questions, and it doesn’t mean that we always agree.”

Regarding the war in Iran, Sen. Coons noted that while some tactical goals have been met, the strategic goals announced by Trump were not fully shared by the U.S. military, and that a full embrace of multilateral diplomacy is the best path out of the current morass. We also heard from former National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan and Deputy NSA Jon Finer, who talked about the consequences of the Iran war, erosion of key alliances, and the end of the post-Cold War era. National security experts, including Amb. Dennis Ross, and former Pentagon officials Dana Stroul and Jeremy Bash, described the flawed execution of the war and emphasized the critically important military relationship with Israel, which is “keeping our service members safer.”

Nearly all of our speakers, including Democratic leaders in Congress, reiterated their enduring support of the U.S.-Israel relationship and the Jewish community, particularly House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and former Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD). Leader Jeffries called for a continuation of the historically vital Black-Jewish partnership in ensuring voting rights, and demanded increased funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which helps to ensure security at synagogues and Jewish institutions. Leader Schumer reminded us that our Jewish values are “...on the ballot in November…along with American prosperity, American security, and American democracy.” Speaker Emerita Pelosi reflected, “It’s the 250th anniversary of our country. Our founders believed in the goodness of the American people. I believe in the role of young people because the future belongs to them.”

We presented our Lifetime of Leadership Award to Rep. Hoyer, who reminded us that “The Democratic Party has long stood for the same values that Jewish tradition teaches: caring for the sick and hungry, ensuring equal opportunity for all, freedom of conscience, freedom of religion, freedom of choice, freedom for workers to organize, and justice for all under the rule of law.” He reflected on the fact that “The majority of Democrats still stand, in my view, and will continue to stand with Israel, with the Jewish people…The majority of Democrats, in my view, are deeply angered and concerned by the rise in antisemitism and are committed to fighting back. And winning back the White House and control of Congress will depend on showing voters that the foundation we built is worth retaining and strengthening.”

We heard from leading voting rights attorney Marc Elias, who talked about persistent Republican attacks on our democracy, including the recent decision of the Virginia Supreme Court to invalidate the redistricting referendum approved by VA voters and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which he described as the biggest attack on voting rights in his lifetime. Importantly, Marc reminded us that “The Jewish American community has a stake in democracy. Wherever democracy fails, Jews suffer.”

Political strategist Simon Rosenberg said the most important thing we can do is win this election by as large a margin as possible so that it’s harder for Republicans to contest the results. Rosenberg also told us, “As dire as it seems sometimes, we have to be open to the possibility that something far better can happen. Imagine a world where a new birth of freedom comes, and we do everything within our power to create a better and different future.” The first step toward that future is ensuring Democrats win back control of the Senate and House in the midterms.

We concluded with the voices of the next generation, who encouraged us to “Stop being defeatist and feeling sorry for ourselves. Voters want to see confidence and strength. Focus on winning, not on what can go wrong” and to “just get to work!” That’s exactly what we’re doing now, with our support of more than 120 Democrats who share our values, and growing efforts to ensure they’re elected in November.

We deeply appreciate your partnership and support, and hope you’ll deepen your support of JDCA to help us do more and join our Leadership Summit next year. By that time, we’re hoping the Watergate will come to be known not for the break-in more than 50 years ago, but as the place where Jewish Democrats planned and executed a winning strategy in the midterms, which will help to shape the future.

P.S. If you’d like to get involved in our organizing efforts to impact the outcome of the elections, please join us Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET for our next Path to Victory Organizing event focused on “Leading Forward.” Sign up to join us here.