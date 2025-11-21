Jewish Dems Substack

Jewish Dems Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Kadin's avatar
Deborah Kadin
1d

GEVALT

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ruth's avatar
Ruth
1d

I keep wondering when Democratic leaders will condemn the festering hatred, antizionism among its voters.

I am a Zionist Jew who has always voted for Democrats, but I’m getting tired of seeing Dems condemn Fuentes while ignoring the hateful Nazi-esque antizionist, terrorist supporters on their own side of the aisle.

They are far more dangerous than the swastikas, though that is appalling, too.

I’m not sure if it’s willful ignorance, a craven decision to appease in order to not lose potential voters, or if they are just oblivious. Pretty sure it’s craven, willful ignorance.

Apparently, memories are short, and Dems don’t remember that uncommitted voters sowed chaos and division and then didn’t turn out. Jews (90% of whom are Zionists) did turn out.

I won’t do it again. So if you are in touch with the DNC and elected Dems, let them know that Jews, other than the idiot kapo tokens, won’t turn out again for a party that has abandoned us, abandoned Israel, abandoned its own purported values in order to play both sides, which are incompatible, of an issue. Especially offensive are the Dems who blood libel Israel with the FALSE accusations and misuse of the word genocide (the fake famine, too) - that includes Ken Martin, many candidates, the 21ish House Dems who signed Tlaib’s eliminationist blood libel resolution, and more.

Also, where’s the condemnation of Graham Platner’s Totenkopf tattoo?

It really seems like Dems are following the same path the GOP took when it started pandering to white supremicists & militia types.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jewish Dems
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture