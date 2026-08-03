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Jess Odell's avatar
Jess Odell
21h

Tbh, I loathe Haaretz. They are regarded across Israel as nothing more than a propaganda rag,

closely aligned to anti-Israel groups.

That being said, I am hopeful that the DSA is — considering their abject hate of Israel and super loud voices online — nothing more than a small minority.

May common sense win in Michigan.

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Carol Lean's avatar
Carol Lean
1d

Now that I have read how this organization feels I am very comfortable leaving it. If you cannot see that the Democratic party is being used, even Bill Maher sees this, and are going to continue to tell people the DSA is small when it is not- it is large and thriving- then your blindness and tunnel vision is going to make America unsafe not only for our Tribe and all the other Tribes that you clearly care about more than your own. TAKE ME OFF YOUR LIST.

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