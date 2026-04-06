NEW VIDEO: The Jewish Dem Download

Welcome to the Jewish Dem Download.

Today, JDCA is launching our new ten-minute video series, which will be released every Monday afternoon on Substack. This is your resource to stay informed, mobilize, and take action. Every Monday, we will release a ten-minute video covering what you need to know for the week from the Jewish Dem perspective.

We’ll include a “Midterm Monday” update and briefing on upcoming elections, stories you may have missed, what to watch for this week, and ways to take action ahead of the midterms.

This week, we discussed Trump’s unhinged threats against Iran, the White House Passover event, the upcoming elections in Wisconsin and Virginia, and how you can take action.

Today, we’re asking you to:

Thank you for your partnership and support.