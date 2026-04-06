Jewish Dem Download

Jewish Dem Download

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NEW VIDEO: The Jewish Dem Download

Week Ahead: Midterms, Iran, and Virginia Referendum
Jewish Dems's avatar
Halie S Soifer's avatar
Jewish Dems and Halie S Soifer
Apr 06, 2026

Welcome to the Jewish Dem Download.

Today, JDCA is launching our new ten-minute video series, which will be released every Monday afternoon on Substack. This is your resource to stay informed, mobilize, and take action. Every Monday, we will release a ten-minute video covering what you need to know for the week from the Jewish Dem perspective.

We’ll include a “Midterm Monday” update and briefing on upcoming elections, stories you may have missed, what to watch for this week, and ways to take action ahead of the midterms.

This week, we discussed Trump’s unhinged threats against Iran, the White House Passover event, the upcoming elections in Wisconsin and Virginia, and how you can take action.

Today, we’re asking you to:

  1. Sign up to phone bank ahead of the Virginia redistricting referendum.

  2. Check out and consider supporting JDCA’s 120 endorsed candidates.

  3. Subscribe to and share the Jewish Dem Download.

Thank you for your partnership and support.

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