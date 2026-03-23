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Behind the Narrative 📣's avatar
Behind the Narrative 📣
5d

I'm a proud Zionista✡️📣❤️

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((( Moishe the Beadle )))'s avatar
((( Moishe the Beadle )))
3h

So foolish. Please learn more. The vast majority of democrats have completely bought into a propaganda war piling libels and lies and enthusiastically participating in demonizing of jews under the excuse that its not antisemitism, just ‘criticism ‘ And American Jewish democrats still think the Democratic Party of today is essentially the same as it was in the 80’s and 90’s. It’s not. Stop falling for their claims and blaming trump for antisemitism. This is utter ignorance of what the 1930s germany looked like: what was being said about jews, and by whom; their denial that it was antisemitism but using some of the same excuses used today by ‘progressives’ . If you really believe the things you wrote in this essay you’re going to wake up armt some point to a very ugly reality that you allowed and excused

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