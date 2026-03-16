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Michael Wolk's avatar
Michael Wolk
7h

This realization and support of the Jewish community cannot come a minute too soon. Thank you for clarifying,

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SM's avatar
SM
4h

Unfortunately this is the face of the Democratic Party right now.

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