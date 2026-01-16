In the first 16 days of 2026, President Trump has surged ICE into our cities and defended their overly aggressive tactics that have led to the killing of an American citizen. He has launched a military operation to overthrow a foreign head of state and repeatedly threatened a military takeover of Greenland. He initiated retributive investigations of Democratic members of Congress and the Chairman of the Federal Reserve. He threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act and yesterday said that “We shouldn’t even have an election” in November. Today, he hosted far-right influencer Tucker Carlson in the West Wing. This is not an exhaustive list.

Amid this chaos, you may have missed that the Trump administration has launched a social media campaign invoking Nazi and white nationalist slogans, songs, and memes. This should send shockwaves across the Jewish American community, which is a target of the same dangerous extremists and antisemites the White House appears to be galvanizing.

Last week, the Department of Labor posted a video echoing an infamous Nazi slogan. The phrase, “One Homeland, One People, One Heritage,” is eerily similar to “Ein Reich, Ein Volk, Ein Führer” – translated to “One Empire, One People, One Leader” – which the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum describes as one of the central slogans used by Hitler and the Nazi Party.

The day before, the Department of Homeland Security posted an ICE recruitment effort featuring the phrase “We’ll Have Our Home Again,” referencing a white supremacist anthem favored by the Proud Boys. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “We’ll Have Our Home Again” includes lyrics evoking images of “the same blood-and-soil nationalism popular with white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and other white supremacists.” This same group has another song with the lyrics, “Well, another Charlottesville wouldn’t do us any harm.” Some very fine people, indeed.

In addition to posting Nazi slogans and neo-Nazi anthems, the Trump administration’s campaign includes white supremacist memes. A White House post earlier this week featured an image and caption that reads, “Which way, Greenland man?” This is apparently a reference to a 1978 book, Which Way Western Man, written by William Gayley Simpson, one of America’s most prominent Nazis. According to a British reporter, this book ​​argues that Hitler was right, claims there is a Jewish plot against white people, and advocates for violence against Jewish people.

This White House post echoes a prior DHS recruitment post that similarly states “Which Way, American Man?”, which is widely viewed as an antisemitic and racist dog whistle for the far-right in the United States. According to Heidi Beirich, a co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, “This is a key concept in neo-Nazi and white supremacist subculture. Western man is code for white man… The idea appeals to racists and white supremacists who think only white people should be in positions of power… It’s absolutely shocking to see such images being deployed by this administration.”

This White House social media campaign appears to be serving two purposes: (1) sending a wink and a nod to far-right extremists and normalizing their dangerous ideology; and (2) recruiting from white nationalist circles to serve as the masked ICE agents patrolling our streets. It should be no surprise, therefore, that ICE is increasingly using what podcaster Joe Rogan described as “Gestapo” tactics. On his podcast this week, Rogan asked: “Are we really going to be the Gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?” Apparently, yes, it is.

The underlying message of this campaign includes the antisemitic Great Replacement Theory, which paints a picture of the country being invaded by non-white immigrants at the behest of Jews and other “elites.” The White House is using this false notion of an “immigrant invasion” to recruit for ICE. In case there was any doubt, consider the DHS message proudly pinned at the top of their X account: “America has been invaded by criminals and predators. We need YOU to get them out. Join.ICE.Gov.”

We’re beginning to see the results of this campaign unfold in cities like Minneapolis, which has been militarized, and its population – citizens and non-citizens alike – terrorized by ICE. We also may have seen it last weekend in Jackson, Mississippi, where a 19-year-old former honor roll student burned the only synagogue in the city, previously targeted by the KKK, driven by antisemitism. It appears the perpetrator, who posted an antisemitic meme on Instagram hours before the arson, shared right-wing views online, including phrases popular with MAGA-aligned extremists Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens. In response to this horrific attack six days ago in Mississippi, President Trump has said nothing. No statement. No condemnation. Just a deafening silence.

We cannot afford to echo this silence. The Trump administration’s clear alignment with far-right extremists is a danger to all of us.

At JDCA, we have opportunities for you to engage with your members of Congress and call on them to condemn white supremacy, hate, and antisemitism, and efforts to give a platform to these dangerous ideologies. There is currently legislation led by Senate Democrats to do just that, which zero Republicans have signed onto. Encourage your senators to sign onto this legislation and send a clear message rejecting antisemitism and far-right extremism.

We will not “stand back and stand by” as the White House galvanizes far-right extremists, neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and antisemites. Join us in standing up, speaking out, advocating, and organizing to defeat this danger at the ballot box.