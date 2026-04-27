Monday Download: Virginia, Texas, and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your resource to stay informed, mobilize, and advocate – all from the Jewish Dem perspective.

Every Monday, we’re reflecting on elections and the news in a short video. This week, we cover the shifting 2026 midterm map and the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

We are 190 days from the midterms. Here’s how you can take action with JDCA today:

RSVP for JDCA’s Path to Victory Organizing Series. It’s an action-oriented workshop designed to equip organizers with the tools needed ahead of the midterms. The first of this three-part series is happening TODAY, Monday, April 27, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Become a member of JDCA to support our efforts to turn out the Jewish vote in key elections across the country. Membership starts at just $18 monthly and goes directly to supporting our organizing and advocacy efforts.

Join JDCA and the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center for a NY-12 Democratic Primary Issues Forum on Wednesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Hear from three of the leading candidates for this seat, Alex Bores, Micah Lasher, and Jack Schlossberg, in person at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in New York City. If you are not based in the tri-state area, you can also watch online.

Share the Jewish Dem Download so your community can stay informed and take action from the Jewish Dem perspective.

Thank you for your partnership and support.