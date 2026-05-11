Monday Download: Setbacks in Virginia and the Supreme Court

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your weekly resource to stay informed and take action ahead of the midterms.

Today, we’re discussing recent setbacks in Virginia and at the Supreme Court when it comes to the defense of democracy and free and fair elections. We also talk about Jewish American Heritage Month and the ongoing fight to defend our democracy.

Here’s how you can take action with JDCA today:

Become a member of JDCA to support our efforts to turn out the Jewish vote in key elections across the country. Membership starts at just $18 monthly and goes directly to supporting our organizing and advocacy efforts.

Join JDCA’s Path to Victory Organizing Workshop next Monday, May 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. It’s an action-oriented workshop designed to equip organizers with the tools needed ahead of the midterms.

Join JDCA and the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center for a NY-12 Democratic Primary Issues Forum on Wednesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Hear from three of the leading candidates for this seat, Alex Bores, Micah Lasher, and Jack Schlossberg, in person at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in New York City. If you are not based in the tri-state area, you can also watch online.

Share the Jewish Dem Download so your community can stay informed and take action from the Jewish Dem perspective.

Thank you for your partnership and support.