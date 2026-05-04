Monday Download: SCOTUS, The Voting Rights Act, and Six Months Until the Midterms

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your resource to stay informed and take action ahead of the midterms.

Every Monday, we reflect on the news impacting elections in a short video. This week, we discuss how the Supreme Court’s decision on the Voting Rights Act may impact redistricting and the midterms.

Tomorrow is six months until Election Day. Here’s how you can take action with JDCA today:

Become a member of JDCA to support our efforts to turn out the Jewish vote in key elections across the country. Membership starts at just $18 monthly and goes directly toward supporting our organizing and advocacy efforts.

RSVP for JDCA’s Path to Victory Organizing Series. It’s an action-oriented workshop designed to equip organizers with the tools needed ahead of the midterms. The next session, Leading Forward, is on Monday, May 18, 7:00 p.m. ET.

Join JDCA and the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center for a NY-12 Democratic Primary Issues Forum on Wednesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Hear from three of the leading candidates for this seat, Alex Bores, Micah Lasher, and Jack Schlossberg, in person at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in New York City. If you are not based in the tri-state area, you can also watch online.

Share the Jewish Dem Download so your community can stay informed and take action from the Jewish Dem perspective.

Thank you for your partnership and support.