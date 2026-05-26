Polling, Corruption & Election Day in Texas

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your weekly resource to stay informed and take action ahead of the midterms – and there’s a lot of news for us to tackle this week.

Today, we’re talking about a new poll of Jewish voters that shows the importance of getting out the Jewish vote in the midterms, as well as the latest New York Times-Siena poll. We also cover Election Day in Texas, where an antisemite supported by Republican dark money in Texas’s 35th district is running against JDCA’s endorsed candidate, Johnny Garcia. We also talk about Trump’s rampant corruption – the most of any U.S. president in history – including his $1.8 billion slush fund for January 6 insurrectionists.

Here’s what you can do to take action with JDCA today:

Become a member of JDCA to support our efforts to turn out the Jewish vote in key elections across the country. Membership starts at just $18 monthly and goes directly to supporting our organizing and advocacy efforts.

Sign up now to join JDCA’s phone banks ahead of the 2026 midterms. Starting Monday, we’ll be making calls every week to get out the Jewish vote in key races, and we need your help.

Join JDCA for an in-person and virtual NY-12 Democratic Primary Issues Forum on Wednesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET, to hear from five of the leading candidates for this seat.

Share the Jewish Dem Download so your community can stay informed and take action from the Jewish Dem perspective.

Thank you for your partnership and support.