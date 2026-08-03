Monday Download: New Op-ed on the Jewish Vote

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your weekly resource to stay informed and take action – from the Jewish Dem perspective – in less than ten minutes.

In this week’s Jewish Dem Download, we break down our new op-ed explaining why Jewish voters will continue to support Democrats in 2026. While we’re concerned about the rise of DSA and the far-left, we know these candidates constitute a distinct minority of Democrats running for Congress; they don’t share our values, and they are not the key to winning back control of the Senate and House in November.

Read and share the full op-ed here.

Here are some ways you can get involved this week:

Join our phone banks. JDCA hosts phone banks every week Monday through Thursday to get out the Jewish vote across the country, and we have phone banks specifically for the Michigan primary all day Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Sign up for our event marking the ninth anniversary of the white supremacist march in Charlottesville on Wednesday, August 12. We’ll discuss the danger of right-wing extremism and Christian nationalism fully embraced and espoused by this White House.

Spread the word about the Jewish Dem Download by subscribing and sharing it with others in your community who are interested in taking action and staying up to date from the uniquely Jewish Dem perspective. We will be going live with Simon Rosenberg on the Jewish Dem Download on August 31st.

Consider joining JDCA as a member if you are not one already for just $18 monthly or $180 annually. To thank you for your support, you’ll gain access to exclusive members-only events and briefings throughout the year.

Thanks, and we’ll see you again soon on the Jewish Dem Download.