Monday Download: National Security, Primary Season, and Upcoming Events

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your weekly resource to stay informed and take action ahead of the midterms.
In this week’s Jewish Dem Download, we cover Trump’s recent threats to national security, the beginning of primary election season, and upcoming JDCA events. We’re ready to take back our country and flip Congress in 148 days, and here’s what you can do to join us:
Watch and share a recording of last week’s NY-12 Democratic Primary Issues Forum at The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center. Hear about issues of importance to Jewish voters from five of the candidates – New York State Rep. Alex Bores, Laura Dunn, New York State Rep. Micah Lasher, Jack Schlossberg, and Dr. Nina Schwalbe.
Sign up for JDCA’s Path to Victory Organizing Workshop with Rep. Jamie Raskin on Monday, June 15, at 7:00 p.m. ET. This is the last in the three-part series designed to give aspiring organizers the tools needed to defend democratic values on the ground.
On Thursday, June 18, at 10:30 p.m. MST/1:30 p.m. ET, join JDCA’s AZ-01 Democratic Primary Issues Forum. Hear from leading Democratic candidates in this seat, which Democrats are aiming to flip from red to blue about issues of importance to Jewish voters.
RSVP for “2026 In Focus” with Senator Cory Booker. On Tuesday, June 23, at 7:00 p.m. ET, JDCA and Jewish Democratic Women for Action (JDWA) will hear from Senator Booker about the state of the Democratic Party, our priorities as we approach Election Day, and how you can take action.
Become a member of JDCA for $180 a year or $18 a month. Our next exclusive JDCA Members event is this Thursday, June 11, at 12:00 p.m. ET, featuring legal analyst, renowned Jewish defender of democracy, and New York Times bestselling author Joyce Vance.
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