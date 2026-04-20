Monday Download: Iran, Virginia, and the Midterms

What do Virginia, Iran, and Hungary all have in common? They are all relevant to the 2026 midterm elections – and we cover them all in this week’s Jewish Dem Download.
Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download; your resource to stay informed, mobilize, and advocate – all from the Jewish Dem perspective.
Watch this week’s download and then take action with JDCA today:
Sign up for our phone bank tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET to get out the vote for tomorrow’s Virginia referendum. This is your last chance to make an impact in this special election.
Join your JDCA regional network to stay informed about all of JDCA’s organizing opportunities this election season, including phone banks, text banks, and local canvases.
RSVP for JDCA’s Path to Victory Organizing Series. It’s an action-oriented workshop designed to equip organizers with the tools needed ahead of the midterms. The first of this three-part series is happening next Monday, April 27, at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Read and share Friday’s column on key lessons we can take away from last week’s Hungarian election.
And of course, like, subscribe, and share today’s Jewish Dem Download with your network.