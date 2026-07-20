Monday Download: GOP Antisemitism, Upcoming Primaries, and Iran

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your weekly resource to stay informed and take action from the Jewish Dem perspective – in less than ten minutes.

In this week’s Jewish Dem Download, we cover GOP Georgia Senate candidate Mike Collins’ connection to white supremacy and antisemitism, upcoming Democratic primaries in Michigan and Missouri, and the latest on the war in Iran.

We’re working hard over the next 106 days, and here’s what you can do to join us:

Join JDCA’s phone banks, which take place Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings. We are calling voters across the country to discuss the importance of getting out the vote for Democratic candidates who share our values.

Join our phone banks for the upcoming primaries in Michigan and Missouri.

Join JDCA as a member. JDCA Members gain access to exclusive members-only programs with leading experts, including tomorrow’s program with author and former White House Senior Advisor Ami Fields-Meyer.

Join our next Jewish Dem Download Live on July 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET with Julie Roginsky of Salty Politics. You can access and save the live stream recording here.

Write to Congress to advocate for your values, including by calling on your Senators to not confirm Todd Blanche as the next Attorney General.

Thank you for being a part of our movement. We hope to see you again soon.

In solidarity,

Halie Soifer

CEO, Jewish Democratic Council of America