Monday Download: Eight Years at JDCA

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your weekly resource to stay informed and take action ahead of the midterms – and there’s a lot of news for us to tackle this week.

Today marks eight years since I started as the first employee of JDCA, and I’m so proud of our exponential growth since that time. In eight years, we’ve taken this organization from an idea to a national movement, with an incredible staff, leaders, activists, volunteers, and community members who have all been integral to solidifying JDCA as the political home for Jewish voters in support of Democrats who share our values. Thank you for being a part of it.

Together, we’ve demonstrated the importance of the Jewish American vote, which remains an essential component of a winning Democratic coalition. We’ve helped Democrats win many elections, and none have seemed quite as important as the 2026 midterms, just 155 days away.

In this week’s Jewish Dem Download, I share my thoughts on how Donald Trump has botched his efforts to remake our nation’s capital, as a metaphor for his approach to our country.

Here’s what you can do to take action with JDCA today:

Thank you for your partnership and support, and for a great first eight years. Now, onto another eight years of electing Democrats together.