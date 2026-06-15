Monday Download: Developments in Iran

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your weekly resource to stay informed and take action ahead of the midterms.

In this week’s Jewish Dem Download, we discuss Trump’s latest deal with Iran. There is a lot to consider when it comes to this vague and incomplete agreement, so watch and share this week’s video briefing.

Here’s what you can do to take action with JDCA today:

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