Monday Download: Developments in Iran

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your weekly resource to stay informed and take action ahead of the midterms.
In this week’s Jewish Dem Download, we discuss Trump’s latest deal with Iran. There is a lot to consider when it comes to this vague and incomplete agreement, so watch and share this week’s video briefing.
Here’s what you can do to take action with JDCA today:
Sign up for JDCA’s Path to Victory Organizing Workshop with Rep. Jamie Raskin tonight, June 15, at 7:00 p.m. ET. This is the last in the three-part series designed to give aspiring organizers the tools needed to defend democratic values on the ground.
Join our weekly phone banks and help us get out the Jewish vote across the country in the key races where we can make a difference.
On Thursday, June 18, at 10:30 p.m. MST/1:30 p.m. ET, join JDCA’s AZ-01 Democratic Primary Issues Forum. Hear from leading Democratic candidates in this seat, which Democrats are aiming to flip from red to blue, about issues of importance to Jewish voters.
RSVP for Jewish Democratic Women for Action’s “2026 In Focus” with Senator Cory Booker. Next Tuesday, June 23, at 7:00 p.m. ET, JDCA and Jewish Democratic Women for Action (JDWA) will hear from Senator Booker about the state of the Democratic Party, our priorities as we approach Election Day, and how you can take action.
Become a member of JDCA for $180 a year or $18 a month. Members join our most committed supporters in having access to exclusive programs with leading Democrats, experts, authors, and political strategists.
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