Monday Download: Confronting Antisemitism in our Politics

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your weekly resource to stay informed and take action ahead of the midterms.

In this week’s Jewish Dem Download, we cover the antisemitic harassment of California State Senator Scott Wiener, how antisemitism is appearing in today’s political discourse, last week’s NY primaries, Trump’s state fair, and celebrating America’s 250th year the way we want to.

Here’s what you can do to take action with JDCA today: