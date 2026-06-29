Jewish Dem Download

Jewish Dem Download

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Monday Download: Confronting Antisemitism in our Politics

Your resource to stay informed, advocate, and take action – all from the Jewish Dem perspective.
Jewish Dems's avatar
Halie S Soifer's avatar
Jewish Dems and Halie S Soifer
Jun 29, 2026

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your weekly resource to stay informed and take action ahead of the midterms.

In this week’s Jewish Dem Download, we cover the antisemitic harassment of California State Senator Scott Wiener, how antisemitism is appearing in today’s political discourse, last week’s NY primaries, Trump’s state fair, and celebrating America’s 250th year the way we want to.

Here’s what you can do to take action with JDCA today:

  1. Join our weekly phone banks and help us get out the Jewish vote across the country in the key races where we can make a difference.

  2. Become a member of JDCA for $180 a year or $18 a month, or deepen your existing membership with additional support. Each gift helps us expand our work!

  3. Share, like & restack the Jewish Dem Download. Thank you!

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