Monday Download: Capitulation to Iran

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your weekly resource to stay informed and take action ahead of the midterms.

In this week’s Jewish Dem Download, we discuss the Iran negotiations, Donald Trump’s capitulation to Iran, and the weakness he’s demonstrated, especially when it comes to Israel.

Here’s what you can do to take action with JDCA to make a difference:

Join our weekly phone banks and help us get out the Jewish vote across the country in the key races where we can make a difference. Tomorrow, join the Jewish Democratic Women for Action’s “2026 In Focus” with Senator Cory Booker. Tomorrow, June 23, at 7:00 p.m. ET, JDCA and Jewish Democratic Women for Action (JDWA) will hear from Senator Booker about the midterms. Become a member of JDCA for $180 a year or $18 a month. Support our work and join our most committed supporters in having access to exclusive programs. Share the Jewish Dem Download so others in your network can stay informed and take action from the Jewish Dem perspective.

Thank you for your partnership and support.