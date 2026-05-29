Jewish Dem Download

Jewish Dem Download

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abbi's avatar
Abbi
2d

I’m definitely feeling politically homeless. The party has sold out to Islamists.

Reply
Share
Cathy's avatar
Cathy
2d

Good article

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jewish Dems · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture