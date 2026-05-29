Next week will mark eight years since I started as the first employee of the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA). Since that time, our staff has increased to 15, and every aspect of our work has grown. I’m grateful to the thousands of you who have supported this work and joined our efforts to advocate and elect Democrats who share our values. Together, we’ve demonstrated the importance of the Jewish American vote, which remains essential to Democrats winning elections.

The 2026 midterms represent JDCA’s fifth election cycle, which began with the 2018 blue wave. We approach the 2026 midterms at a similar political moment as 2018, with a weakened President Trump in the White House and unpopular Republican enablers controlling the Senate and House. Our goal of flipping the House and the Senate to Democratic control remains the same, and it feels within reach.

At the same time, we’re up against shifting political tides that make this election different. So – ma nishtana? – What’s different about this election for American Jews? Trump’s blatant corruption and abuse of power, enabled by the Supreme Court’s elimination of guardrails on the presidency, have created unprecedented threats to our democracy and freedom. A Democratic win in 2026 is essential to restoring checks and balances, transparency, and accountability in government. The future of our democracy depends on Democrats winning back at least one chamber of Congress and checking Trump’s literal and figurative demolition of our democracy. If Democrats do not gain back some modicum of power, free and fair elections in 2028 remain seriously in doubt.

In 2026, we’ve also heard from an increasing number of American Jews who feel “politically homeless.” When asked to elaborate, most say that they oppose Trump, but they are frustrated because they see candidates on the far left, some of whom have espoused anti-Israel and antisemitic views. These views are not shared by the vast majority of Democrats in Congress, including leadership, but they attract attention precisely because they are out of the mainstream, making some Jewish voters feel less welcome in the party we have historically called our political home.

This week, Democrats in Texas defeated a candidate, Maureen Galindo, who had expressed interest in detaining “Zionists” in internment camps. Her defeat by JDCA-endorsed candidate Johnny Garcia is great news because Galindo, who was supported by a Republican Super PAC, represents extremist views. Her antisemitism was widely condemned, including by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), and nearly every other Democrat in Congress. But why did it take someone threatening to detain and castrate Jews to establish a clear red line for antisemitism on the campaign trail?

Democrats and Republicans alike must recognize that when Jews are collectively or individually blamed for the actions of Israel, that’s antisemitism. When individuals want to harm, detain, or punish Jews, that’s antisemitism. When “Zionists” is used as a surrogate term for Jews, that’s antisemitism, and it should be unequivocally condemned. The absence of a clear condemnation can lead to anti-Israel sentiment manifesting in antisemitic violence, similar to what we saw in Detroit earlier this year.

But what about criticism of Israel? Political speech and criticism of Israel or AIPAC are not inherently antisemitic, except when used to unfairly target, stigmatize, and/or isolate Jews. In 2025 and 2026, there has been an increasing number of Democrats voicing – and voting – their disapproval of the policies of the current Israeli government. We saw it earlier this year, with 40 out of 47 Senate Democrats voting to disapprove the sales of armored bulldozers for Israel. On the campaign trail, an increasing number of Democratic and DSA candidates oppose security assistance and arms sales for Israel, some distinguishing between offensive and defensive weapons, and characterizing Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide.”

These are positions with which JDCA disagrees, given the acute security threats facing Israel, despite the fact that we, too, have been critical of the current Israeli government. We will not endorse a Democrat unless they support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state, and support Israel’s security and right to self-defense, as well as military assistance for Israel. And yet, with an increasing number of Democrats voicing critiques of the policies of the Israeli government, where on the political spectrum does that leave American Jews?

The answer is best found in the research, as opposed to the “me-search,” meaning data gives us a clearer picture of the electorate than anecdotal evidence.

According to a poll released last week by the non-partisan Jewish Voters Resource Center (JVRC), Jewish voters continue to overwhelmingly support Democrats. Nearly seven out of ten, 67%, intend to support Democrats in the midterms, on par with a similar poll of Jewish voters conducted in April 2024. While this number is not yet at the 70+ percent we’d like to see, past data indicates it’s likely to increase over the next few months. This is something we at JDCA are aiming to do, including by providing a political home and voice for American Jews.

This poll makes two things very clear: (1) Jews continue to overwhelmingly support Democrats – nearly seven out of ten will vote for Democrats in the midterms; and (2) Jewish voters overwhelmingly and strongly disapprove of President Trump – he’s currently sitting at a 28% approval rating among Jewish voters, which is nine points below the national number of 37%. According to the JVRC poll, 74% of Jewish voters say Trump does not share their values, 74% think he’s corrupt, 68% think he’s racist, and 52% think he’s antisemitic.

The poll also indicated that Jewish Americans are voting on a range of issues, with the future of democracy continuing to serve as the number one issue driving the Jewish vote in 2026, just as it was in 2024 and 2022. No one has imperiled and threatened American democracy more than Donald Trump, enabled by Republicans in Congress, so it makes sense that Jewish voters, driven by this issue, would overwhelmingly and strongly seek to defeat them in the midterms.

The second most important issue for Jewish voters in 2026 is the cost of living, which has risen due to Trump’s failed policies. The third most important issue is antisemitism, with 90% concerned about rising antisemitism in the United States, and this was the number one “dealbreaker” issue, meaning that if a candidate disagreed with them, they would lose support.

Israel ranked as the fifth most important issue to Jewish voters – tied for second as a most important “dealbreaker issue” alongside democracy – and the poll yielded additional results: 70% are emotionally attached to Israel; and at the same time, 67% have an unfavorable view of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 55% oppose Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza, and 62% oppose the Iran war. There was a clear and sharp generational divide when it comes to attachment to Israel.

This data demonstrates that a majority of American Jews are holding two things at once – we are committed to Israel’s security and future as a Jewish and democratic state, and yet we disagree with policies of the current Israeli government, just as we are strong American patriots and disagree with the policies of our current government. This is actually aligned with the position held by the vast majority of Democrats running for office this cycle.

So – ma’nishtana? Why is this election different for Jewish voters? Maybe the answer is that, even though political dynamics have changed, the way we vote may not be so different after all. Jewish voters continue to vote for the candidates and party that align most clearly with our views and values. In 2026, that continues to be Democrats, and it’s something we will continue to fight for, including within the Democratic Party itself.