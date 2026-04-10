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Muse Tutor's avatar
Muse Tutor
2d

Americans are less engaged than South Koreans? Less PROGRESSIVE and JUSTICE motivated?

On December 3, 2024, South Korean lawmakers and citizens scaled walls and breached police blockades to enter the National Assembly in Seoul, where 190 members voted unanimously to overturn President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise declaration of emergency martial law. This rapid, 6-hour resistance effectively neutralized the military action and defended democratic rule. 

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Frank's avatar
Frank
2d

Keep in mind that Mamdani is a Dem

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