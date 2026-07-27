Thanks for tuning in to the Jewish Dem Download Live with Julie Roginsky.

On today’s episode, we discussed the Jewish vote, Trump’s misogyny during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and the upcoming midterms. We wanted to share the recording with you in case you missed our discussion or would like to share it with others.

Here are some additional ways you can take action with JDCA ahead of the 2026 midterms:

Join JDCA’s phone banks, held every evening, Monday through Thursday. We are calling voters across the country to share the importance of getting out the vote for Democratic candidates who share our values.

Join us on Wednesday, August 12, at 12:00 p.m. ET for a special virtual conversation “Nine Years Since Charlottesville: Christian Nationalism and Extremism Today.” The conversation will feature Rachel Laser, President and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

We hope you will join JDCA as a member if you are not already. JDCA Members gain access to exclusive members-only programs with leading experts.

Thank you for joining us today. Our next Jewish Dem Download Live will take place on August 31 at 12:30 p.m. ET with Simon Rosenberg. We hope to see you again soon.