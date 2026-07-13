Thanks for tuning in to the Jewish Dem Download Live with Brian Tyler Cohen.

On today’s episode, we discussed Brian’s new book, The Day After: How to Wield Power in a Post-Trump World (which comes out tomorrow), which explores how Republicans have abused their power and what Democrats must do to restore our democracy in a post-Trump world. We wanted to share the recording with you in case you missed our discussion or would like to share it with others.

Here are some additional ways you can take action with JDCA ahead of the 2026 midterms:

Join JDCA’s phone banks, which take place Monday - Thursday evenings. We are calling voters across the country to share the importance of getting out the vote for Democratic candidates who share our values.

Join us on Wednesday, August 12, at 12:00 p.m. ET for a special virtual conversation “Nine Years Since Charlottesville: Christian Nationalism and Extremism Today.” The conversation will feature Rachel Laser, President and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

We hope you will join JDCA as a member if you are not already. JDCA Members gain access to exclusive members-only programs with leading experts, including our upcoming program next week with author and former White House Senior Advisor Ami Fields-Meyer next Tuesday.

Join our next Jewish Dem Download Live on July 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET with Julie Roginsky of Salty Politics. You can access and save the live stream recording here.

Thank you for joining us today. We hope to see you again soon on the Jewish Dem Download, your resource for staying informed and taking action – all from the Jewish Dem perspective.