Jewish Dem Download

Jewish Dem Download

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Muse Tutor's avatar
Muse Tutor
16h

Rebrand and take credit folks!!! Do it! Restack 1000s of times!

Today stocks are the best ever and it is because of DEMOCRATS DEMANDING the trump administration and republicans STOP destroying human life-

HALF THE GOVERNMENT IS STILL SHUT DOWN AND RICH STOCK HOLDERS ARE DOING GREAT

Democrats demanded gas prices to come down COPY WHAT JOE BIDEN DID to get the oil makers to bring gas prices down!

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Ruth 🟦's avatar
Ruth 🟦
18hEdited

Recommended reading for Jewish Dems, since the Nazi-Third Worldist-Palestinianist movement and its ideology now mainly live inside the Dem-DSA Party, whose Senators overwhelmingly voted to make Israel helpless and easier to genocide yesterday.

https://substack.com/@alexsteiman/note/p-194478096?r=2q93jc&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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