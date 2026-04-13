Jewish Dem Download

Jewish Dem Download

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Hungary election, hungry for change in the midterms

Here’s what you need to know this week.
Jewish Dems's avatar
Halie S Soifer's avatar
Jewish Dems and Halie S Soifer
Apr 13, 2026

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your resource to stay informed, mobilize, and advocate – all from the Jewish Dem perspective.

This week, we cover the Hungarian elections and what it suggests for the midterm elections, Trump’s failed Iran negotiations, Democrats’ improved chances of taking back the Senate, and next Tuesday’s Virginia referendum election.

Here’s what you can do today to take action:

  1. Sign up to join a phone bank for the Virginia referendum, including our phone bank happening tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET.

  2. If you’re in the DMV, join our Virginia canvass this Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

  3. Share the Jewish Dem Download (and subscribe if you haven’t already!) so that others can get our Monday downloads.

  4. Support JDCA so we can continue to expand our efforts.

Thank you for taking action and being a part of our movement.

Warmly,

Halie Soifer
CEO, Jewish Democratic Council of America

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