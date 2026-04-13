Hungary election, hungry for change in the midterms

Welcome back to the Jewish Dem Download. This is your resource to stay informed, mobilize, and advocate – all from the Jewish Dem perspective.

This week, we cover the Hungarian elections and what it suggests for the midterm elections, Trump’s failed Iran negotiations, Democrats’ improved chances of taking back the Senate, and next Tuesday’s Virginia referendum election.

Here’s what you can do today to take action:

Thank you for taking action and being a part of our movement.

Warmly,

Halie Soifer

CEO, Jewish Democratic Council of America