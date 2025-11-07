This past Sunday, JDCA deployed volunteers across two states where our Democratic values were on the ballot. Some went to Virginia to knock doors for Abigail Spanberger, others went to New Jersey to campaign for Mikie Sherrill, and others joined our phone banks. This was all part of the 50,000 direct voter contacts JDCA made to flip Virginia from red to blue and secure the third consecutive Democratic gubernatorial term in New Jersey. In a political environment where Democratic governors are an essential bulwark against military takeovers of our cities and possible manipulation of our elections, nothing less than the future of democracy was on the ballot on Tuesday in key states. This is why JDCA invested in ensuring Democratic wins in New Jersey, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, I spoke alongside New Jersey Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim at a canvass kick-off and knocked doors across New Jersey. While enthusiasm for Sherrill was palpable, there was also some trepidation about whether she’d win the election. New Jersey had become more purple in 2024, and polls tightened toward the end of this race, likely a result of Republicans pouring tens of millions into negative advertising. This dynamic made Mikie Sherrill’s overwhelming 13-point victory on Tuesday night all the more sweet. It was indicative of a broader theme of the 2025 election: Democrats didn’t just win – they trounced Trump and Republicans, overperforming in nearly every election.

1. Donald Trump was on the ballot.

Following Tuesday’s election, Donald Trump deflected blame. He identified the government shutdown as contributing to the GOP morass and cited his absence on the ballot as “the biggest factor” that caused GOP losses. He’s correct that Republicans’ refusal to reduce the skyrocketing cost of healthcare, which is driving the shutdown, may have contributed to GOP losses. But he’s incorrect about the role he played in this election. For many Americans, Donald Trump was figuratively – though not literally – on the ballot, and they voted against him.

Trump’s approval ratings have plummeted in the nearly 300 days since he took office – his net approval is negative 18% as of today – and two-thirds of Americans believe the country is “pretty seriously off on the wrong track.” In Virginia, which was home to 320,000 federal employees before Trump began dismantling and eliminating whole arms of the U.S. government, Spanberger promised to advocate for federal workers and contractors who have been negatively impacted by firings, layoffs, and furloughs related to the shutdown.

In New Jersey, Trump expanded his agenda of retribution by suspending $18 billion of funding for the Gateway Tunnel, the largest infrastructure project in the United States, which is seen as vital for commuting into New York City and is a source of 11,000 construction-related jobs. This decision – 19 days before the election – helped catapult Sherrill to victory, given her opponent’s refusal to criticize Trump. Ultimately, people vote on the issues that impact their daily lives, and under Trump, prices and unemployment have gone up, and affordability and economic opportunity have gone down. Americans voiced their disapproval at the polls.

2. Democrats didn’t just win blue states and districts.

In Virginia, Democrats made inroads in nearly every county and city compared to 2024, including deeply red and rural areas, and picked up 13 seats in the State Assembly. In New Jersey, Sherrill won by a larger margin than Governor Phil Murphy did four years ago by increasing Democratic support in red areas. This helped Democrats flip seats in the New Jersey Assembly, where they now have a supermajority for the first time since 2019.

Democratic wins extended to swing states like Pennsylvania and deeply red states like Mississippi, where Democrats broke the Republican supermajority in the state Senate by flipping two seats and picking up a House seat. Democrats also flipped two seats on Georgia’s statewide Public Service Commission by wide margins. The bottom line is that Democrats won or overperformed nearly everywhere on Tuesday – blue, purple, and red states and districts.

3. Democrats made inroads with key demographics.

Key demographics that went for Trump in 2024 swung back toward Democrats in 2025. In Virginia, areas such as Manassas, which is more than 40 percent Hispanic, shifted significantly toward Spanberger. Similarly, New Jersey’s Hudson and Passaic Counties – which both have large Hispanic populations that went for Trump last year – shifted back toward Sherrill and Democrats.

Younger voters, where Trump had made inroads last year – especially among young men – dramatically shifted back toward Democrats. In Virginia, Spanberger won 70% of voters under the age of 30, a 41-point margin that was her best performance among any age group. In New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill had a similar 69% win rate among 18-29 year olds, which was “powered by young women but held together by a returning share of young men,” according to John Della Volpe. About this critical group of voters, he writes: “Gen Z remains the most progressive generation in America – but young men are the most politically fluid. Young women are driving the Democratic advantage, but young men are deciding whether that advantage lasts.”

4. Turnout drives Democratic wins.

High voter turnout fueled Democratic victories in 2025. In New Jersey, where Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli came within a few points of beating Gov. Murphy four years ago, all 21 state counties saw voter turnout increases of at least 10% relative to the last gubernatorial election. The three most heavily populated counties – Hudson, Essex, and Union – all saw the largest turnout increases since 2021 and backed Sherrill by 30-point margins.

Republican turnout cut the other way in places such as Virginia, where there was a decrease in turnout in historically red districts. By contrast, several historically Democratic areas across Virginia turned out at higher rates than in 2021. Virginia’s vote count of nearly 3.3 million is the highest in its history for a non-presidential year.

5. Organizing matters. Elections matter. You can make a difference.

In the past year, we have heard from many of you expressing despair, despondence, and even a sense of inevitability about our current political climate. I understand the frustration and even moments of despair, but we all have agency to change it. No political outcome is inevitable in a democracy – if we can keep it – and this week’s election demonstrated that we can create meaningful change at the ballot box. This is why JDCA invested where we could make the biggest difference defending democracy this year – in the New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial elections, and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin Supreme Court races – with more than 80,000 direct voter contacts (in WI, NJ, PA, and VA) and JDCA PAC ads seen more than 3.2 million times (in NJ, VA, and PA).

Tuesday’s elections, including in New York, demonstrated that voter turnout, mobilization, and engagement can shape the outcome of an election. Turnout in New York City’s mayoral race was the highest since 1969, according to the New York City Board of Elections, fueled by the remarkable number of young and first-time voters supporting Zohran Mamdani. While we share the concern of many Jewish New Yorkers about Mamdani’s positions on Israel and other issues of importance to American Jews, there’s no denying that he mobilized, expanded, and engaged the electorate, demonstrating that political organizing makes the difference in elections.

For those claiming that Mamdani is the new face of the Democratic Party, I’d question why they’re not making such claims about our governors-elect in New Jersey and Virginia. Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger mobilized an even higher number of voters and overwhelmingly won their elections by campaigning on a compelling, mainstream Democratic Party policy platform, including affordability. Spanberger and Sherrill are strong, principled moderate Democrats whose views on every issue are shared by the vast majority of American Jewish voters, including on antisemitism and Israel. We were proud to support both of them and help them make history on Tuesday, and look forward to supporting other Democrats who share our values in future elections.

Together, we can defend our democracy at the ballot box, and our next opportunity to do so is in the 2026 elections. We’re already preparing for the midterms and hope you’ll join us so we can do even more.