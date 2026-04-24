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Jan Schochet's avatar
Jan Schochet
16h

It is disappointing to see some of the candidates listed in your 126 candidates link who seem to now have thrown Israel and Jews under the bus, "not taking money from AIPAC," "defunding military aid to Israel," etc etc etc --the most popular things to say now.

And I am disappointed they (a lot of them!) are either talking out of both sides of their mouths or they've just gone whole hog in with the anti-Israel stance.

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Michelle L's avatar
Michelle L
2d

Hailie— you must have James Talarico meet with the 3 largest Jewish communities and assure them (us) that he understands and supports our issue.

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