Jewish Dem Download

Jewish Dem Download

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Wolk's avatar
Michael Wolk
3d

Thank you for sharing a defining and personal history. We Jewish Americans have important stories to recording , recover and understand with the passage of time. The Israeli/zionist story, however impressive, is not the only “legitimate” or worthy journey to recall or to cherish. I am a proud American Jew, proud of my Eastern European grandparents, their perseverance and their legacies. Not so proud of my country in this moment. I hope that will change.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jewish Dems · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture