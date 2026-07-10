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Ryan Gesund's avatar
Ryan Gesund
3d

Just a tip. Bring slate cards to Rosh Hashanah dinner with your family. It’s right before absentee/vote by mail ballots come out.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
4d

The Muslims will soon push out the Democrats that are now sponsoring them. Do you want to see Mamdani in the White House?

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