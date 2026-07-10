We are 116 days from Election Day. That is 16 weeks, less than four months, until Americans cast their ballots and decide what our country will look like for the next two years. Will Donald Trump continue to have a blank check from Congress to implement his dangerous and anti-democratic agenda, or will Democrats flip Congress and put critical checks on Trump’s power and Republican malfeasance?

Four months feels far away, but it’s closer than you think. This summer is when our organizing efforts kick into high gear as voters start to learn about the candidates, shape their opinions, and decide who to vote for.

Now is the moment to engage directly with our fellow Jewish voters to ensure they know which candidates share our values, how we can support them, and why we must win in November.

There are many critical races that Democrats must win to flip control of Congress, and this year, we’ve already endorsed over 140 Democrats who share our values. When we endorse the right candidates for the right races and mobilize the Jewish vote, we play a critical role in the Democratic winning coalition. Once our winning candidates take office, they make tangible differences in the lives of their constituents.

HELP FLIP CONTROL OF CONGRESS

In the fight to flip the Senate, we are already getting out the Jewish vote in some of the most consequential races. We’re calling Jewish voters in Ohio in support of Sherrod Brown, in North Carolina in support of Roy Cooper, in Georgia in support of Jon Ossoff, in Alaska in support of Mary Peltola, and soon in Texas in support of James Talarico.

Like the rest of the nation, we are also watching events unfold in Maine after Graham Platner’s exit from the race. To be absolutely clear, JDCA never endorsed or supported Platner. We already knew, based on his record and rhetoric and our own due diligence, that he did not reflect the values of the Jewish community. We spoke out against Platner and were glad to see him withdraw from this race.

However, that doesn’t diminish the importance of defeating Susan Collins. We are hopeful and confident that a better candidate will emerge, because defeating Collins and flipping this seat is critical to Democrats’ path to a Senate majority.

Beyond Maine, we are entering the final stretch of the primaries in several critical general-election battlegrounds. In three weeks, Michigan voters will head to the polls for their primary election. JDCA is proudly supporting Haley Stevens, a steadfast champion for our community’s values, a defender of reproductive freedom, and a reliable partner in the fight against antisemitism and hate. She has delivered for Michigan time and time again, is a proven fighter for Michiganders, and has stood by Jewish Americans without hesitation. Join our phone banks in support of Haley Stevens in advance of the August 4 primary election.

GET OUT THE VOTE FOR HALEY STEVENS

Polling data shows that nearly 70% of Jewish voters consistently align with the Democratic Party. But data doesn’t vote; people do, and we can’t sit around with our hands in our laps. It’s up to each of us to mobilize our community ahead of Election Day to ensure victory.

That is why JDCA is embracing relational organizing this cycle. Study after study shows that the most effective way to persuade a voter or ensure they turn out is not a cold call from a stranger; it is a direct conversation with a friend, a family member, or a neighbor. The shared values and trust within the Jewish community make this especially true for our work. To scale this effort, we are introducing a powerful new platform called Reach, which allows you to seamlessly map and utilize your own personal networks for political action. You don’t need to be a seasoned campaign operative to use it, and we host dedicated training sessions every week to help our supporters master the Reach platform. By joining these trainings, you will learn how to turn casual conversations within your community into decisive votes at the ballot box.

SIGN UP: FREE RELATIONAL ORGANIZING TOOL

We just marked 250 years of American independence, and if you are worried about the future of our country, welcome to the club. But here’s the thing – we aren’t helpless. The only way we can create real change is by taking collective action, and we have opportunities nearly every day of the week for you to help Democrats win in November.

The election may feel far away, but crunch time is already here. Let’s make every single one of these next 16 weeks count.

Shabbat Shalom,

Sam Crystal

Chief of Staff and COO, Jewish Democratic Council of America