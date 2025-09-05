Since Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office, we’ve experienced persistent attacks on science, justice, democracy, and truth. Yesterday’s Senate hearing with RFK Jr. exposed a public health crisis caused by his upending of our health system. This week’s press conference with brave survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse underscored Trump’s corruption and lies; his simultaneous military flyover demonstrated his persistent efforts to hide it. Here in D.C., the deployment and senseless patrol of red-state National Guardsmen was extended through December, despite reports of festering crime in their home states.

The only way to meaningfully change the trajectory of the country is at the ballot box, where Democrats have a chance to win two gubernatorial seats in Virginia and New Jersey in just two months, and win back the House and possibly the Senate in November 2026. While the past year has provided plenty of reasons to despair, elections in 2025 have provided reasons for hope. Democrats have won nearly every competitive election since November 2024, as American voters are consistently rejecting Trump and Republicans aligned with him at the polls.

Democrats have won nearly all contested special elections in 2025 and flipped three state legislative seats from red to blue. In the only statewide election since November, Wisconsin swung blue by eleven points in just five months. On April 1, the liberal candidate for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court decisively won by ten points in a state Trump had won by one point in November. In that election, JDCA made over 30,000 calls into Wisconsin, and it’s clear that our efforts to mobilize voters across the country in support of Democrats who share our values are making a difference. Democrats have not only won nearly every special election this year, but they have consistently overperformed in every election since November.

Just last week, Democrats flipped a conservative-leaning Iowa Senate seat from red to blue, breaking Iowa Republicans’ state Senate supermajority. This followed the flip of another Iowa state Senate seat in January. In both Iowa flips, the Democrat overperformed by more than 20 points compared to Trump’s numbers in the November 2024 election. This is an important trend for Democrats in Iowa as we approach 2026, considering the Senate seat currently held by retiring Senator Joni Ernst is now up for grabs in the midterms.

Also last week, a Democrat easily secured the top spot in a seven-way race for a Georgia state Senate seat and now heads to a competitive runoff election in a predominantly Republican district. In March, a Democrat flipped a Pennsylvania state Senate seat in a solidly red district that Trump carried by 15 points in 2024. Even in the few special elections that Democrats lost this year, such as two special elections for House seats in solidly red seats in northern Florida, Democrats in those races overperformed by double digits when compared to November.

Earlier this week, Democrats in Florida won two state legislative elections with more than 70 percent of the vote. In the Florida state Senate race, the Democratic win marked a 22-point shift from 2024, and in the state House seat, a 15-point shift, again demonstrating consistent Democratic overperformance. Following this week’s wins, the DNC announced that in 2025, Democrats have won or overperformed the top of the 2024 ticket in 41 out of 42 key elections.

On Tuesday, there will be a special election for the House seat previously held by the late Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly, where JDCA has endorsed former Connolly Chief of Staff James Walkinshaw. In advance of this and the November election, we have expanded our efforts in Virginia in support of Walkinshaw, gubernatorial candidate Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and newly-JDCA-endorsed Attorney General candidate Jay Jones. Join our phone bank to get out the vote in Virginia later today – and nearly every day over the next two months – to ensure we flip Virginia from red to blue.

Donald Trump wants us to believe that hope is lost. He wants to distract us with literal and figurative flyovers of the truth, just as we saw this week at the Epstein survivors’ press conference. Trump and nearly every other Republican are looking at the polls and record of Democratic election wins and understand that it’s only through deception and gerrymandering that they have any chance of winning in 2026. This is why they’re on a nationwide redistricting crusade. Despite gerrymandering efforts, Democrats are on a winning streak, even in red districts. It’s now up to all of us to ensure this momentum continues through the 2026 midterm elections, which is the best and only way to provide an essential check on Trump’s authoritarianism.

Democrats have amassed an impressive record of election victories thus far in 2025. Let’s ensure it continues through 2026. Join our efforts to defend democracy and elect Democrats who share our values by supporting JDCA PAC today.