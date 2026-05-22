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KATHLEEN PARSONS's avatar
KATHLEEN PARSONS
1d

As a Christian Dem, and Mayflower decedent, I am sickened by these UN-American shows of religiosity in government activities. Josh Shapiro is my Governor and a defender of separation of church and state.

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Denis's avatar
Denis
1d

No religion in our government!

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