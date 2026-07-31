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Craig Berrington's avatar
Craig Berrington
1d

Thank you for all you do. You must know that the Democratic Party is slipping away into the national party of antisemitism. Hatred of Israel. Which is a barely disguised hatred of Jews. I want to be careful how I say this, because obviously not all Democrats are antisemites. Not by a long stretch. But the antisemites are on the rise in the party, and the party doesn’t seem to care. In Michigan, it looks like a notorious antisemite El Syed is going to trounce Haley Stevens. I believe the party is only an El Syed or two away from a mass revolt of Jewish voters. It would have happened already if the alternative wasn’t a Trump Republican Party. I’m not sure that you understand the depth of the crisis. If you do, I would ask you to write about it. Acknowledge it and propose a strategy for dealing with it.

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Pierre's avatar
Pierre
14h

If complete support of Israel with all of its faults is not a prime reason for the endorsement of candidates , then your endorsement is meaningless to me. Life long democrat but really not sure and no longer prepared to support 'liberal ' ideas if those espousing them threaten jews or Israel.

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