Eighteen years ago, I had the chance to work on Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, which was fueled by hope. The work felt urgent given that the American people were hungry for and demanding political change. When I look back on my experience serving as the Jewish Vote Director in Florida, I was inspired not just by Barack Obama, but perhaps even more so by the Jewish activists, volunteers, and organizers who ensured he won Florida and other key states. That “change election,” followed by others since then, exemplified that Jewish voters make a key difference as an essential component of a winning Democratic coalition.

What makes the Jewish vote so important isn’t our sheer numbers; it’s our impact. Jewish voters turn out, and we bring others with us to the polls as organizers and activists. In the 2024 elections, Jewish voter turnout was 71 percent, which is almost 10 points above the national average. Jewish Democrats voted at a higher rate (73 percent) than Jewish Republicans (62 percent) in 2024, and Jewish voter turnout numbers remain relatively high in midterm elections (67 percent in 2022), compared to American voters writ large (46 percent in 2022). Jewish voters have the best turnout rate of nearly any demographic in the United States, and they have an even bigger impact in midterms than presidential elections.

We have found ourselves on the cusp of another change election, where our democracy is truly on the line. In these critically important midterms, the Jewish vote will matter for Democrats more than it did in 2024. The races will be even closer, and it feels like the stakes are higher. We need political change – ensuring Democrats win back control of Congress to serve as a check on this out-of-control White House – and the best way to create that change is to mobilize and organize for Democratic candidates who share our values.

JDCA only endorses Democrats, but not all Democrats. We’ve deliberately selected and endorsed more than 145 candidates running in the midterms who stand with the Jewish community on key issues. We know there are Democrats who do not share our values, and we’re working to elect those who do, which will weaken the influence of those who do not. We’re organizing in key districts and states where there are enough Jewish voters to make a difference and ensure they’re elected. Now is the time to organize, mobilize, engage, and VOTE.

We’re proud to be the only national Jewish organization engaging with Jewish voters at the grassroots level in support of Democrats who share our values. In 2024, we made a record 2.8 million direct voter contacts, which is the most impactful way to both persuade and mobilize voters.

Here’s what we’ve done so far in 2026 and what you can do to take action:

We’ve made more than 50,000 calls, mostly in key Democratic primaries, such as Tuesday’s primary elections in Michigan and Missouri.

PHONE BANK FOR HALEY STEVENS

PHONE BANK FOR WESLEY BELL

We have nightly phone banks in each key region of the country, through November. Join us every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

JOIN A WEEKLY PHONE BANK

We also have weekly training sessions for our relational organizing tool, which is the most impactful way to engage in political organizing.

JOIN A RELATIONAL ORGANIZING TRAINING

We’ve hired 24 fellows on campuses – with more coming soon – to mobilize their peers, organize voters, and get out the 18-34 year old vote.

SUPPORT OUR CAMPUS FELLOWS PROGRAM

We continue to grow our community with our virtual and in-person events, including our event taking place on Wednesday, August 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Nine Years Since Charlottesville: Christian Nationalism and Extremism Today, as well as every Monday on the Jewish Dem Download on Substack.

RSVP

SUBSCRIBE TO THE JEWISH DEM DOWNLOAD

Before he was elected President, Barack Obama said, “Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” He was right, and the American people, including a record number of Jewish voters, worked to get him elected to bring about change.

We have the ability to bring about change consistent with our values in 2026, and the midterm elections are just 95 days away. JDCA has the infrastructure to organize, engage, and mobilize voters where it matters the most, and we hope you’ll join and support our efforts.

Shabbat Shalom,

Halie Soifer,

CEO, Jewish Democratic Council of America