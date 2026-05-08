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Michael Wolk's avatar
Michael Wolk
2d

First off, mazel Tov. I also recently attended a bar mitzvah of a dear friend’s grandson, and his 101 year old grandmother was sitting in the front row. Within the last two years she lost her 2 sons, so it was a different kind of service, joyful yet sad fav his grandfather could not be there.

What struck me about both stories and made both important was how can I contribute to my 7 year old grandson’s Jewish identity. My son lives in small town Oregon with a small Jewish presence. And as I grow old I realize much of Jewish culture, practice, identity, is community. Yiddishkeit (and learning of course) and that it’s increasingly important for me to do my part to instill and inspire that community. Being present at major holidays is a start I hope. So thanks for sharing.

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LHWonkette's avatar
LHWonkette
1d

Beautiful in every way. Yes, as Jews we hold a lot. And I'm with you in working for good midterm outcomes. I co-host a phonebank every Tuesday with States Win (formerly Sister District). We are all of this.

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