What It Means to Be Pro-Israel in 2025
Standing up for Israel doesn’t have to mean agreeing with its government.
  
Halie S Soifer
11
Personal Stories of Being Pushed Out of the Trump White House
What happens when a commitment to decency and democracy interferes with Trump’s agenda.
  
Halie S Soifer
Key Takeaways From Crossing the Country to Hear From Jewish Voters
Join Our JDCA Open House on August 11 at 12:00 p.m ET.
  
Halie S Soifer

July 2025

Moral Clarity, Leadership, and Hope with Rep. Sarah McBride
“Hope is essential for people who believe in politics.”
  
Halie S Soifer
3
America's Own Goal
Trump's Self-Inflicted Wound to Our National Security.
  
Halie S Soifer
1
My Visit to the White House with Prime Minister Netanyahu
U.S. policy toward Israel shouldn’t be defined by politics or faith.
  
Halie S Soifer
No Decency, No John McCain Moments
Republicans fully embrace the the ugliness of Trump's Big Bill
  
Halie S Soifer

June 2025

Trump’s Gaslighting on Iran
Democrats are right to ask tough questions.
  
Halie S Soifer
1
The Multi-Front War Facing American Jews
Don’t equate Trumpism with support for Israel.
  
Halie S Soifer
Rain on Trump's Parade
Trump Handcuffs and Assaults Democracy.
  
Halie S Soifer
Don’t Ban, Defund, Deport in Our Name
We need leadership, not Trump's exploitation of antisemitism.
  
Halie S Soifer

May 2025

