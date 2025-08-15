Jewish Dems Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Write to Congress
Events
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
What It Means to Be Pro-Israel in 2025
Standing up for Israel doesn’t have to mean agreeing with its government.
Aug 15
•
Halie S Soifer
20
Share this post
Jewish Dems Substack
What It Means to Be Pro-Israel in 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
Personal Stories of Being Pushed Out of the Trump White House
What happens when a commitment to decency and democracy interferes with Trump’s agenda.
Aug 8
•
Halie S Soifer
Share this post
Jewish Dems Substack
Personal Stories of Being Pushed Out of the Trump White House
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Key Takeaways From Crossing the Country to Hear From Jewish Voters
Join Our JDCA Open House on August 11 at 12:00 p.m ET.
Aug 1
•
Halie S Soifer
3
Share this post
Jewish Dems Substack
Key Takeaways From Crossing the Country to Hear From Jewish Voters
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
July 2025
Moral Clarity, Leadership, and Hope with Rep. Sarah McBride
“Hope is essential for people who believe in politics.”
Jul 25
•
Halie S Soifer
2
Share this post
Jewish Dems Substack
Moral Clarity, Leadership, and Hope with Rep. Sarah McBride
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
America's Own Goal
Trump's Self-Inflicted Wound to Our National Security.
Jul 18
•
Halie S Soifer
Share this post
Jewish Dems Substack
America's Own Goal
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
My Visit to the White House with Prime Minister Netanyahu
U.S. policy toward Israel shouldn’t be defined by politics or faith.
Jul 11
•
Halie S Soifer
6
Share this post
Jewish Dems Substack
My Visit to the White House with Prime Minister Netanyahu
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
No Decency, No John McCain Moments
Republicans fully embrace the the ugliness of Trump's Big Bill
Jul 6
•
Halie S Soifer
Share this post
Jewish Dems Substack
No Decency, No John McCain Moments
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2025
Trump’s Gaslighting on Iran
Democrats are right to ask tough questions.
Jun 27
•
Halie S Soifer
5
Share this post
Jewish Dems Substack
Trump’s Gaslighting on Iran
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The Multi-Front War Facing American Jews
Don’t equate Trumpism with support for Israel.
Jun 20
•
Halie S Soifer
11
Share this post
Jewish Dems Substack
The Multi-Front War Facing American Jews
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Rain on Trump's Parade
Trump Handcuffs and Assaults Democracy.
Jun 13
•
Halie S Soifer
2
Share this post
Jewish Dems Substack
Rain on Trump's Parade
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Don’t Ban, Defund, Deport in Our Name
We need leadership, not Trump's exploitation of antisemitism.
Jun 6
•
Halie S Soifer
16
Share this post
Jewish Dems Substack
Don’t Ban, Defund, Deport in Our Name
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2025
“In this life, we are what we do.” - Rachel Goldberg-Polin
And what I shared with Stacey Abrams about Jewish values.
May 30
•
Halie S Soifer
7
Share this post
Jewish Dems Substack
“In this life, we are what we do.” - Rachel Goldberg-Polin
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
© 2025 Jewish Dems
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts