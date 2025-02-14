We are the political home and voice of Jewish voters in support of Democrats who share our values.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) was founded in 2017, following the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville and President Trump’s disgraceful equating of antisemitic white supremacists with peaceful protestors. Since then, JDCA has mobilized tens of thousands of volunteers across the country to make millions of direct voter contacts, advocated for our values through grassroots engagement, and helped to elect Democrats who share our values in races where the Jewish vote makes a difference.

Since 2018, Halie Soifer has led JDCA, currently as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Prior to joining JDCA, Halie served for nearly two decades as a national security advisor to four members of Congress, as a senior policy advisor in the Obama administration, and as a foreign policy expert and civil servant. Most recently, Halie served as National Security Advisor to then-Senator Kamala Harris (CA).

Subscribe now for weekly analysis on the news of the day from a Jewish values lens and learn how you can take action against rising authoritarianism in the United States.