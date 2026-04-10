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Live from the DNC
My experience in New Orleans
Apr 10
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Jewish Dems
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Halie S Soifer
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Friday Column
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NEW VIDEO: The Jewish Dem Download
Week Ahead: Midterms, Iran, and Virginia Referendum
Apr 6
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Jewish Dems
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Halie S Soifer
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10:17
Let My People Vote
Ten "Plagues" for Freedom to Vote.
Mar 27
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Jewish Dems
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Halie S Soifer
8
3
NEW OP-ED: What It Means to Be Pro-Israel in 2026
Where does this leave American Jews?
Mar 23
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Jewish Dems
and
Halie S Soifer
33
8
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NEW OP-ED: Stop Rationalizing Antisemitic Violence
Violence is never justified, and we excuse it at our own peril.
Mar 16
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Jewish Dems
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Halie S Soifer
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22
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